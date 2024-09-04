Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 2.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $33,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 34.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 144,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 144.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 287,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

