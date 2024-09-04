Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AbbVie Stock Post Humira is Still an Attractive Stock to Hold
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.