Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.