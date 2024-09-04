CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 92.21 ($1.21) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.10 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £366.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.50) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

