CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $299,198.48 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 77.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 77.7% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $299,198.48 and $606.45 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars.

