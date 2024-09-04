Coinmetro Token (XCM) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $180,865.95 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,203.77 or 0.99988129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,480,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

