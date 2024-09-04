Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Position Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.33% of Colliers International Group worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $6,970,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

