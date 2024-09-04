Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Trimmed by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $48,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

