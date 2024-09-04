Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.