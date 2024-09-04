CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 4.1%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.77. 1,702,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,006,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a market cap of $813.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

