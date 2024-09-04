Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. 5,513,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,293,365. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.