Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $765,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 41.5% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.37. 405,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.