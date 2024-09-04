Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $884.23. 59,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,072. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $843.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $810.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $903.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

