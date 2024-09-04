Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 2,842 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 2,068,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.