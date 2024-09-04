Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 200 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,336. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average of $255.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

