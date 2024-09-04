Comparing Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vital Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 3 4 4 0 2.09 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vital Energy currently has a consensus target price of $55.82, suggesting a potential upside of 66.87%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.84 billion 0.67 $695.08 million $24.13 1.39 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $99.89 billion 0.97 $24.88 billion $3.44 4.33

This table compares Vital Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 13.97% 11.58% 5.76% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16.17% 28.42% 10.53%

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Vital Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

