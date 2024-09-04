Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.94

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 77457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.
Compass Group Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.