Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.94

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 77457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Compass Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

