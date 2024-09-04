Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

