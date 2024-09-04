Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.76. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 32,200 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

