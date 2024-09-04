Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.85. Conduent shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 65,130 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $639.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,295,000. JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 508,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

