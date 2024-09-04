ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

