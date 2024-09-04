Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 2,405 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

MCHP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.