Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 746 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 333,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,455. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

