Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 1,626 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.49. 361,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $162.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

