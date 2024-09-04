Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 460 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $290.34. 654,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.15 and a 200-day moving average of $311.21. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

