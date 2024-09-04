Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 652,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,170. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

