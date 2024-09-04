Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $391,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,965,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.