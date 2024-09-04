Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 34 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $823,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.49. 297,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.11 and its 200-day moving average is $346.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.