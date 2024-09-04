Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS COWZ traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 1,679,476 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

