Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 46 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.41 and a 200-day moving average of $532.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

