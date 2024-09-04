Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after buying an additional 1,960,422 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,967,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,071,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. 16,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,583. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

