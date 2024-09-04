Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 136,014 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,014 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.06% of Unilever worth $87,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $151,263,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

UL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 662,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,495. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

View Our Latest Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.