Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $159,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. 1,247,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.