Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 21,445 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.44% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $74,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 583,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,172. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

