Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 43,968 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,968 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.01% of Columbia Banking System worth $42,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 322,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,095. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

