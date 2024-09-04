Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,333 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 58,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $378.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

