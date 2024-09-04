Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Hits $123.38 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $123.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00007091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00037932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.