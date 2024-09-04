Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $139.80 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00007001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $139.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

