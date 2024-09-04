Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,412 shares of company stock worth $23,097,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

REGN opened at $1,168.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,016.33. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.