Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 302,672 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

