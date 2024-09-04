Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $111.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

