Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.