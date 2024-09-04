Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

