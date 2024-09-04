Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

