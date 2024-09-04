Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,717 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

