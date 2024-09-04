Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock valued at $583,107,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $482.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

