Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $257.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

