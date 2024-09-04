Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

