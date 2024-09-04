Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,182,080.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,503,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,503. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -174.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

