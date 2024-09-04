Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.87

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.87 and traded as high as C$11.81. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 2,623,619 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

