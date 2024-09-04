Critical Analysis: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) vs. mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)

mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for mCloud Technologies and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 1 6 0 1 2.13

Volatility & Risk

Fastly has a consensus target price of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 32.19%.

mCloud Technologies has a beta of 89.29, meaning that its share price is 8,829% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.00 -$35.37 million N/A N/A Fastly $505.99 million 1.62 -$133.09 million ($1.00) -5.91

mCloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fastly -31.02% -15.22% -9.70%

Summary

mCloud Technologies beats Fastly on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company offers network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability features, fanout, domainr, privacy, and modern protocols and performance services; and video/ streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, video on demand, and media shield. It also provides security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot management, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; load balancing; image optimization; transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and certainly; and origin connect. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online education, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

